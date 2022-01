HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler is not happy with the proposed House map. He says “if any voter ever wanted a clear example of partisan gerrymandering, look no further than this proposal. Lancaster City is dissected for the first time in a lifetime, and the 96th district has a hole in it to allow for additional and obvious gerrymandering.” He added that the proposed House map fails to meet clearly defined constitutional standards. Cutler encouraged the commission to follow the example set forth by the House State Government Committee, which produced a citizen’s map of congressional districts. That map was developed with non-partisan factors and is a clear example of concise and fair districts.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO