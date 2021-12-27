ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

A national movement

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

In my op-ed entitled, “Homeland Rescue,” I created a hypothetical reality television program based on the successful format of the TV show, “Homestead Rescue.”. I pointed out to my readers the importance of using heavy equipment to complete aggressive projects. “Homeland Rescue” appears to increasingly rely...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

 

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A pro-democracy faith movement is forming. Will it be enough?

Pressure on congressional Democrats to pass historic voting rights legislation has been mounting for weeks. Activists have been marching in the streets outside members’ offices in Washington. Progressive interest groups are calling on Congress to pass two pending bills, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
miamitimesonline.com

Reparations movement rising despite challenges

The Honorable John Conyers, who represented Detroit in Congress from 1965 until 2017, introduced HR 40 every congressional session from 1989. He worked to get cosponsors for the legislation for nearly 30 years, but not even the entire Congressional Black Caucus would cosponsor. Upon Conyers’ retirement from Congress, he passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Greta Thunberg on the State of the Climate Movement

Student and climate activist Greta Thunberg, 18, burst improbably onto the world stage in late 2018 when what began as a one-person school strike outside the Swedish parliament ended up galvanizing a global climate movement to demand immediate action to prevent environmental catastrophe. Thunberg’s school strike spread in Sweden and...
PROTESTS
NBC News

N.Y. enacts ‘groundbreaking’ law to change how Asian American populations are counted

State agencies in New York will now be required to break down data for individual ethnic groups under the Asian American Pacific Islander umbrella. A bill signed last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul mandates that any state department collecting information about ethnicity or ancestry will have to use different categories for each major Asian group, including the Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Laotian, Cambodian, Bangladeshi and Hmong communities, which the bill names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The History of a Movement, Postscript: Notes on This Series

Amid the bloodiest year in Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero, Streetsblog continues its seven-part series focusing on a key strand in the movement for livable safe streets, written by a central figure in that movement, Charles Komanoff. A former head of Transportation Alternatives, Komanoff 25 years ago launched a highly effective public awareness campaign calling out the daily carnage on New York City streets. Under the name “Right of Way,” his group brought the brutal reality of pedestrian and cyclist deaths to the public eye in the form of high-visibility street actions (including one arrest). Part I opened with the first “Killed by Automobile” stenciling in December 1996. Part II focused on how the movement began to generate press coverage. Part III looked at how the movement branched out. Part IV looked at the publication of the book, “Killed by Automobile.” And Part V offered a sobering look at what happens when the car culture pushes back. And Part VI looked at a revival of activism in the early 2010s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lockhaven Express

Breathtakingly hypocritical

Kerry Benninghoff’s opinion column in The Express regarding the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s vote to approve a fairer state House map is breathtakingly hypocritical. In past redistricting cycles, the state GOP unabashedly gerrymandered maps, and Rep. Benninghoff enjoyed a hand-crafted safe district that also suppressed Democratic representation. While...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

New Pa. state House map

Pennsylvania House Republican leader Kerry Benninghoff neglected to tell us something important in his “woe is me” piece in his recent op-ed in The Express complaining about the redistricting proposals. He “forgot” to mention that he was actually on the Election Commission that produced the new state House map.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

