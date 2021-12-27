ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Distilleries That Made Bourbons That Impressed Me In 2021

bourbonveach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 has been a productive year for the Bourbon industry. There have been many Bourbons that I liked quite a bit. Some of them came from the established Kentucky distilleries, but many of them have been made by artisan distilleries. I am limiting this list to new Bourbons I...

bourbonveach.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

Firefly Distillery Releasing Limited Edition Barrel Proof Bourbon﻿

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, is releasing a special edition Barrel Proof Bourbon on Monday, December 13, available just in time for the holidays. Featuring a limited run of only 192 bottles, this barrel proof bourbon is aged for six years, hand selected by the Firefly team, and bottled at cask strength, 121.2 proof.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: Nana’s Kentucky Bourbon Balls

A staple in any Kentucky Nana’s recipe arsenal. Making Kentucky Bourbon Balls puts everyone back in the kitchen with their Nana. In a small bowl, whisk together the bourbon and sorghum syrup until well-combined. In a large bowl, sift together 1 cup of the powdered sugar with the cocoa...
KENTUCKY STATE
coolhunting.com

Touring WhistlePig’s Vermont Distillery

One coveted spirits brand has remained a constant (and consistently evolving) fixture in the reemergence of the rye whiskey category: WhistlePig. The brand coalesced around the purchase of an idyllic Shoreham, Vermont farm in 2007 and tapped the legendary master distiller Dave Pickerell to source their award-winning liquids. Since, they’ve begun production in Vermont, developed an avid collector base and debuted a chain reaction of highly anticipated releases—with their uniquely charismatic, experimental The Boss Hog range the most sought-after of all.
VERMONT STATE
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win Tommyrotter Napa Valley Heritance Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey & American Gin from Tommyrotter Distillery

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Tommyrotter Distillery to give away Tommyrotter Napa Valley Heritance Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey & Tommyrotter American Gin. Tommyrotter’s Distillery tasting room is opening...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Coal Pick bourbon made in Paradise

Coal Pick Distillery may be the only place in the world that can legitimately claim that its bourbon is made in Paradise. Kevin and Carrie Lawrence, who launched the craft distillery in 2017, own a 2,700-acre farm that covers the land where the town of Paradise once stood in Muhlenberg County.
DRINKS
visitsomersetnj.org

Bellemara Distillery

We are a different kind of distillery with a unique approach to making spirits that blends traditional production techniques from Scotland with distinctly American innovations. All of our products will be made grain to glass. We believe that to create a product that is truly distinctive, the whole process from mashing, fermenting, distilling, maturing, and bottling should be done by the company whose name is on the bottle. We love distilling, but we are also passionate about helping people discover a new world of liquor appreciation. Knowledge is power and we want to help you learn about spirits so that you can make informed decisions about what you choose to drink.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
bourbonveach.com

Mike And Matt Taste Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

The Redwood Empire Distillery is in Sonoma County, California. Matt and I tasted the Bourbon last year and I had many comments saying we should try the rye whiskey. I found a bottle and we tasted it. It is a three year old whiskey with a 95% rye mash bill, bottled by the distillery. It is named for an August Sequoia tree in Redwood National Park that is 1180 years old and stands over 160 feet tall.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Distilleries#Corn Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages
bourbonveach.com

Rye Whiskeys That Impressed Me In 2021

I did not taste as many rye whiskeys in 2021 as I did Bourbons, but there were a few that did impress me for their quality. I am going to list these whiskeys in alphabetical order by brand, not by preference. They are all good whiskeys and it depends on my mood as to which one I will drink. I do hope you enjoy this list and have a chance to purchase a bottle or two of these whiskeys.
DRINKS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Ardgowan Distillery unveils green distillery plans

Ardgowan Distillery, the whisky producer, has unveiled plans for a green landmark distillery and visitor centre which will commence construction next year. The new design for the distillery, which will be situated on the Ardgowan Estate, 30 miles west of Glasgow, will use low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Florida Weekly

DISTILLERY TOURS

WINERIES AND BREWERIES, WITH THEIR tasting samples, have become familiar and welcome additions to local communities in recent decades, but they aren’t the only places in Florida fermenting something tasty to imbibe. Craft distilleries also operate around the state, and some have opened their doors for tours, tastings and direct sales, thanks to the repeal in recent years of laws that dated all the way back to Prohibition. Florida distilleries offer a range of spirits. Some specialize in rums, which is logical given the proximity to the sugar cane fields that provide the main ingredient, or sugar-based vodkas. Others produce grain-based spirits such as whiskeys and bourbons, and still others produce flavored liquors such as gins and specialty cordials.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy