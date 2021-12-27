Distilleries That Made Bourbons That Impressed Me In 2021

WINERIES AND BREWERIES, WITH THEIR tasting samples, have become familiar and welcome additions to local communities in recent decades, but they aren’t the only places in Florida fermenting something tasty to imbibe. Craft distilleries also operate around the state, and some have opened their doors for tours, tastings and direct sales, thanks to the repeal in recent years of laws that dated all the way back to Prohibition. Florida distilleries offer a range of spirits. Some specialize in rums, which is logical given the proximity to the sugar cane fields that provide the main ingredient, or sugar-based vodkas. Others produce grain-based spirits such as whiskeys and bourbons, and still others produce flavored liquors such as gins and specialty cordials.
