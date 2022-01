Intimate performances, fresh sounds, and candid conversations with a view. From the moment we heard poet, singer, and songwriter Arlo Parks’ music, we were gripped. With the elegance and precision of her literary-infused lyrics and the disarming tenderness of her dulcet voice, the rising British star has emerged amongst the foremost troubadours of our time. But don’t take our word. The awards bodies of The Mercury Prize and The Brit Awards have already taken notice, and she might be adding a Grammy (or two) to her awards shelf with recent nods for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album for her debut, “Collapsed in Sunbeams.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO