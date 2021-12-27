ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We ‘strongly’ urge Somalia leaders to de-escalate tensions – U.S. Embassy

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – The United States Embassy in Somalia on Monday called for a de-escalation...

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Ukraine has held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress amid tensions with Russia. Ukrainian According to his office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives on Friday about Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine’s border and the situation in his country’s war-torn east. A statement from Zelenskyy’s office described “the importance of getting the United States involved in the process of a peaceful settlement” to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Officials in Ukraine and the West have said Moscow’s recent troop deployment might indicate plans for an invasion, but the Kremlin has denied that intent.
FOREIGN POLICY
Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism. But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections. He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup." Here are portraits of the two rivals:
POLITICS
Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021 by OCCRP

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], December 29 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been named as one of the most corrupt officials of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit investigative news reporting platform for independent media outlets around the world. The list was...
WORLD
'We considered them our friends but they treated us as less than human': Afghan soldier on Taliban 'kill list' slams UK government for evacuation chaos and says Foreign Office mandarin who enjoyed a holiday 'is a disaster'

A former Afghan soldier who was on the Taliban's 'kill list' has slammed the UK government for its handling of the evacuation of Kabul. The father, who is in his 30s and lived in the capital before he was smuggled out, branded Sir Philip Barton a 'disaster' after it emerged he stayed on holiday.
WORLD
Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
WORLD
Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
Biden again calls on Putin to de-escalate tensions along Ukraine border

President Biden on Thursday afternoon again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of painful economic consequences should Russian forces invade Ukraine. But Biden also made clear that the United States sees a diplomatic path forward to address some of Russia's concerns about the expansion of the Western-backed NATO in the region.
POTUS
Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS

