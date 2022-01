NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How would you like to reduce your tax burden? CBS2 has five tax tips that you might want to consider acting on before this year ends. An expert told reporter Dave Carlin on Wednesday that there are some things you can do to save money if you act before Dec. 31. Keeping close track of her family budget and maximizing ways to save at tax time are enjoyable tasks for Midtown resident Isabel Reyes. “I do do my research,” she said. But some others don’t give their taxes much thought, until filing time. READ MORE: Money Expert Tax Tips To Avoid Last-Minute Disasters “There...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO