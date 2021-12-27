ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING — Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. An emailed statement said the...

www.wral.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

