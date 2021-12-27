ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

OpenDAO's SOS Token Falls Over 20% After Its Initial Near-500% Leap

By Ruholamin Haqshanas
cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecentralized autonomous organization (DAO) OpenDAO launched on Christmas Eve with an airdrop targeting users of the major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea - and a massive rise of the DAO's token was followed by a correction. The project distributed free SOS tokens for anyone who had ever spent money...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

OpenDAO's SOS Token Crashes 64% Since Christmas Day

SOS was a token airdrop for all users who spent money on OpenSea. Image: Shutterstock. The curious Christmas Eve airdrop of OpenDAO’s SOS token has taken a turn for the bearish. After hitting an all-time high of $0.00001108 (fractions of a penny) one day after the airdrop, the ERC-20...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Could revolut’s foray into cryptocurrency lead to the launch of its own token?

Revolut, the UK’s most valuable fintech, is reportedly looking to ramp up its prevalence in the world of cryptocurrency by launching its own token. The company, which has attained a valuation of $33 billion, has made headway in offering cryptocurrency buying as a central part of its services. But now Revolut appears set to go one step further in creating and launching its own cryptographic token, according to two sources.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Sos#Tokens#Opendao#Nft#Opensea#Etherscan#Eth Dai Usdc#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptonews.com

Tutorial: Network fees, Ethereum, and Layer 2s

This quick tutorial by Coinbase shows you how Ethereum network fees work, introduces some of the ways that networks are addressing these scaling challenges, and introduces the concept of Layer 2 networks and how they can help you save time and money. The video premiered on December 20, 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

Arcane Research releases its crypto predictions for 2022

Blockchain data research firm Arcane Research has taken a look at the year that was in its final report for 2021 and offered its predictions for crypto markets going into 2022. Alternate layer-ones will continue to outperform ETH. Even more crypto companies will go public and several will have valuations...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The End of the New Year Blues: Bitcoin Back and HUH Token Increasing!

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. For many years, mankind has marvelled at the prospect of travelling to the moon, so it's no surprise that the cryptocurrency world is no different. Bitcoin was on the verge of falling out of the space...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Hoskinson Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

7 DeFi Hacks, 30B VC Dollars and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto: Another step has been taken towards ETH 2.0 as Ethereum devs asked the community to start testing on the Kintsugi testnet, Polkadot launched its first set of parachains, bullish options data gave some hope to ethereum and bitcoin investors, YFI rallied 80% in a week as the team behind it completed one and promised more ‘aggressive buybacks’, and BitMEX said it would launch its token BMEX in 2022 in two phases. It was also reported that 20% of total Bitcoin mining hashrate may still be in China, while significant selling pressure is said to be coming from Asian investors. We found that Bitcoin ETFs in Europe and Canada have remained popular even with the US ETFs now widely available. VCs fought back in an online discussion where Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk attacked the Web 3.0 narrative, while VC funds invested some USD 30bn into crypto this year, breaking all records.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

The aggregate value of digital currencies tripled in 2021, but don't look for a repeat performance. One hot trend should remain on fire, while another group of top-performing cryptocurrencies is likely to implode. The world's largest cryptocurrency should become a bit more mainstream. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this hasn't...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy