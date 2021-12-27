Nifty50 Pares Early Losses, Up 0.5%; Nifty Pharma Top Sectoral Gainer

Insider Buy/Sell Ratio: Rydex Ratio Weakens Further. The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Thursday. However, in contrast to recent sessions, market internals were actually positive on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose from the prior session. Nonetheless, most closed near their lows of the day, with three of the charts ending below their near-term uptrend lines and are now neutral versus their prior positive slopes. The data is mixed but the Insider Buy/Sell Ratio:Detrended Rydex Ratio deteriorated a bit further. As such, while we maintain our near-term macro-outlook for equities at “neutral/positive, the charts data and valuation suggest some further consolidation of the recent rally gains is more likely before further progress may be seen.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO