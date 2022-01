Covid-19 cases have soared by their highest number since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the UK.The latest figures released by the government show 129,471 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, which is a new daily record.The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to the holidays, and did not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.The Omicron variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of...

