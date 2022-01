In Year Two of the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to grapple with a virus that shapes life - and our sense of death - in profound ways. Covid-19 has claimed more than 770,000 lives in the United States alone, more this year than last and with the vast majority of victims everyday Americans dying out of the public eye. All the while, we remain fascinated by the deaths of those in the public arena, whether from covid-19 or other causes. Some of those people we perhaps regarded as immortal - a reflection of their larger-than-life qualities and also our desire to capture a memory of them in amber, forever in their prime.

