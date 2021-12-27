Savannah Airport: The Runway That Contains Gravestones

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport’s Runway 5L-23R opened for use after more than a decade of construction, making it now a two-runway airport once again. “The opening of this new runway is a significant accomplishment for our airport system and allows us to build upon our $2.1 billion economic impact to the community as well,” said Patrick Wilson, A.A.E., President of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. “The length of the new runway allows aircraft the opportunity to carry more fuel and passengers for longer distances, which is critical for future development. Our airline and airport partners have continued to invest in our region by offering new flights and services, so we are honored to provide them with this new infrastructure, which will support their future missions and capabilities from McGhee Tyson Airport.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO