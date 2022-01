We drove a lot of cars in 2021, we’re reposting a few of our favorites here. Cheap, efficient, and fun: I can only imagine those were the three things in Honda’s design brief for the original Grom. By those metrics, the Grom was a smash success, delivering miles per gallon and laugh-out-loud moments in equal number in a compact and inexpensive package. Honda didn’t really expect the Grom to be a smash here in the U.S. but it sure as heck was. And following its second revamp, the third-gen Grom is better than it has ever been.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO