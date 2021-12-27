Sir Billy Connolly behaves in a 'certain way' around his children
5 days ago
Sir Billy Connolly behaves in a "certain way" around his children as he doesn't want them to feel sympathy for him. The legendary Scottish comedian has suffered from Parkinson's disease since 2013 but admits that he wants to do his best for his children - Jamie, 52, and Cara, 48, with...
Sir Billy Connolly can't use his left hand to play musical instruments anymore. The 79-year-old comedian - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 - has revealed how his condition "strikes when you least expect it", and opened up on how he tries to stay positive. Appearing on BBC...
News reports may give the impression that Billy Connolly is in the twilight of his life. But watching Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure (ITV) reveals him to be living out his days in balmy sunshine, and having rather a nice time of it. The comedian now resides in the Florida Keys, and this programme was partly a guided tour, partly a look back at some of his stage performances from down the years. It was a successful combination.
Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
With her fiery red lips and signature blonde hair, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is seen holding Jeffree Star's iconic mirror. However, fans weren't happy seeing the red and black mirror on Miley's recent snap. "not the mirror... miley I know this isn't you.. please, you can still come back from...
Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Friday is an indisputable classic, but some of the actors who helped make the 90s film what it is are claiming they didn’t get paid what they deserved. Faizon Love, who played Big Worm in the original movie, talked to Comedy Hype and said that he didn’t reprise his role in the sequel because he was only paid $2,500 for the original, and offered double that to reprise the role. That rubbed Ice Cube the wrong way, who quote tweeted the article and said that everyone was paid to scale.
If you've been on social media at all lately, you'll have more than likely come across conversations surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The film has been hot topic since it was released, not least because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
Betty White has died at the age of 99. Variety reported that the famed comedian died on Friday morning in her home just weeks before her 100th birthday.
White was known for her work on the hit television show “The Golden Girls,” hosting “SNL,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Proposal,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was also the first woman to produce a television show and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. She has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards — her first in 1951 and most recently, 2011.
The star was readying to her celebrate...
The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa were caught ranting about a “f—cking female reporter” on a phone call overheard by the female reporter. The reporter in question is Olivia Nuzzi who had reached out to the couple to chat about a piece she was working on about Dr. Oz for New York Magazine.
Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
Heidi Klum had another proud parent moment when she shared the latest photo of her daughter, Leni, and we almost didn't recognize her. The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram with an image of the 17-year-old looking the epitome of elegance. Leni had her long hair - which she...
DANIEL Craig has blasted proposals to stream James Bond spin-offs, saying the franchise should remain on the silver screen. The 007 star, 53, suggested Amazon’s plans could spell the end of cinema as an event. The streaming giant has proposed spin-offs similar to the Marvel franchise, as it tries...
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday. the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.
