The Ashes: Scott Boland removes Haseeb Hameed as third wicket falls

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The world number one, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.The #ATPCup is back from January 1st to January 9th, all set? 👀— ATPCup (@ATPCup) December 29, 2021Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team...
