Cruise ships face Omicron outbreaks at sea

Kilgore News Herald
 4 days ago

The cruise line industry is facing disruptions again due...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

MarketWatch

CDC warns Americans to avoid cruise ships — even if they’re vaccinated

U.S. public-health officials are warning Americans against traveling on cruise ships, even if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 notice regarding cruise travel — the highest level, which indicates very high COVID-19 levels. “Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status,” the agency said in an advisory. “Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Omicron#Cruise Line#Outbreaks#Covid#Vehicles#Cnn
Reuters

Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says U.S. CDC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to the...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.
TRAVEL
Axios

91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said it is actively investigating or observing 91 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board. Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Cruise Ships Remain Hotspots of COVID Infections Amid Latest Surge

Travel expert Francesca Page joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to break down how the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge of cases on cruise ships is impacting the industry, as the CDC is actively monitoring at least 92 ships for outbreaks. Page also talked about the upcoming expiration of the CDC's conditional sailing order mandating mask-wearing and addressed passenger concerns. "Everyone is asking, financially, should I cancel my cruise should COVID surges keep going, which it looks they are, and to a large degree I think that decision is very personal and is based on one's own risk tolerance," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.

The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Senator calls for ‘petri dish’ cruise ships with Covid outbreaks to cut operations

A Democratic lawmaker has described cruise ships as “petri dishes” for Covid, and urged them to stop their operations.Amid a spike in infections of the coronavirus, largely as a result of the Omicron strain, Senator Richard Blumenthal, said that warnings about the way the virus would likely spread as the society and economy reopened had proved “sadly prescient”.As the death toll in the US reached at least 819,000 and health officials said they were monitoring up to 75 different cruise ships, Mr Blumenthal said it was time for those vessels to once again suspend their operations.“Our warnings have proved...
U.S. POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was the worst Christmas,’ says COVID-positive passenger disembarking Odyssey of the Seas

The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said while putting his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Covid, 60 cruise ships under observation by the US authorities

American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some cases of covid recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Washington Post, several ships have been denied entry to some Caribbean ports. “We’re sailing in a petri dish,” the container used in laboratories to grow bacteria, Ashley Peterson, a 34-year-old passenger on Carnival Freedom who was denied docking on the island of Bonaire, told the Washington Post. . Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami yesterday morning, disembarked all its passengers and “will leave on her next trip as planned,” the company said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

