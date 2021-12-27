Cruise ships face Omicron outbreaks at sea

A Democratic lawmaker has described cruise ships as “petri dishes” for Covid, and urged them to stop their operations.Amid a spike in infections of the coronavirus, largely as a result of the Omicron strain, Senator Richard Blumenthal, said that warnings about the way the virus would likely spread as the society and economy reopened had proved “sadly prescient”.As the death toll in the US reached at least 819,000 and health officials said they were monitoring up to 75 different cruise ships, Mr Blumenthal said it was time for those vessels to once again suspend their operations.“Our warnings have proved...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO