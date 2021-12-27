Cruise ships face Omicron outbreaks at sea

American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some cases of covid recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Washington Post, several ships have been denied entry to some Caribbean ports. “We’re sailing in a petri dish,” the container used in laboratories to grow bacteria, Ashley Peterson, a 34-year-old passenger on Carnival Freedom who was denied docking on the island of Bonaire, told the Washington Post. . Carnival Freedom arrived in Miami yesterday morning, disembarked all its passengers and “will leave on her next trip as planned,” the company said.
