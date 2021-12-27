ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English sparkling wine celebrated as popularity grows

shorelinemedia.net
 4 days ago

English sparkling wine has slowly emerged as one of the world's premium...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Denton Record-Chronicle

It's Christmas: Time to sparkle, shine and drink bubbly wine

Next week, Feast and Field raises a glass to the holidays and rings in the new year with some stellar U.S.-produced sparkling wine. In this issue, we get into everything bubbly, from exploring the differences between Champagne and crémant, to understanding how cava fits into the picture. Should you be grabbing a brut or an extra brut based on your preference for sweeter or drier wines? And which glass is best for enjoying your bubbles — tulip, flute or coupe?
DRINKS
wearegreenbay.com

Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery releases sparkling wine with 100% Wisconsin grapes

(WFRV) – Every Tuesday this month, Local 5 Live has shared a great dessert recipe and now it’s time to ring in the New Year with something bubbly and something sweet. Blind Horse Winery is out with a brand-new sparkling wine using 100% Wisconsin Grapes. Master Winemaker Tom Nye visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Brent Davis with a look at this delicious bubbly and details on how it’s made.
WISCONSIN STATE
Columbus Telegram

6 unique recipes that pair perfectly with sparkling wine

Since 1997, Soter Vineyards has made a name for their world-class wines from the famed Willamette Valley. However, wine is just part of their story, as the vines take up less than 20% of their Mineral Springs Ranch property. The rest of their rolling acreage is a biodynamic, organic farm dedicated to environmental stewardship and producing wholesome foods.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Try this perfect trio of sparkling wines to add some pop to your holiday parties

That's my favorite sound of the holiday season. The opening of a bottle of sparkling wine. My Andrea Bocelli Christmas CD is a close second. (Thanks, Jeananne.) Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" was warned not to shoot his eye out. I'm here to uncork the same advice and tell you to put a towel over your bottle of bubbly when opening.
DRINKS
Washington Times-Herald

Celebrate a popular chocolate dessert

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
La Crosse Tribune

A trailblazing Oregon winery preps to debut a new sparkling wine

In 2011, just a couple of years after Chris Fladwood was brought on at Soter Vineyards’ Mineral Springs Ranch in Carlton, Oregon, he recognized an extraordinary opportunity that would later define his career as a winemaker. It began with something somewhat ordinary: a surplus of juice. As it so...
OREGON STATE
drinkhacker.com

Review: Sovi Non-Alcoholic Red Blend and Sparkling Rose Canned Wine

It’s a bit of a double nightmare for wine drinkers of a certain pedigree: an alcohol-free wine arriving in a can. With the rumored forthcoming glass bottle shortage and supply chain issues, plus more people opting to no longer partake in traditional wine, it would be unsurprising if there was a market shift in favor of either or both trends. California’s Sovi is looking to get ahead of the curve, and we were lucky enough to receive samples of its two inaugural offerings.
DRINKS
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

December is the month for sparkling wine

’Tis the season to be bubbly. December is the hottest month for sparkling wine. Festive, fun, special. People who don’t drink wine, drink sparkling as we endure the darkest days of winter and toast the dawn of a new year. Champagne — bubbly from the Champagne region of northern...
DRINKS
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: It's steak and sparkling wine for NYE dining events

We're in that strange space between holidays when your Christmas plans are underway and you're looking ahead to New Year's Eve. If you're looking to dine out to celebrate the year ahead (or that 2021 will finally end), here are some options. Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Just like...
RESTAURANTS
vinepair.com

Ask Adam: Are You Supposed to Swirl Sparkling Wine?

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
Esquire

The Hands-Down Best Champagne—Or Sparkling Wine—to Drink Now

We ought to be drinking sparkling wine at all times. At least, that's what Amy Racine, named Esquire's Beverage Director of the Year for her far-reaching wine list at Iris in New York City (an Esquire Best New Restaurant of 2021), believes. In her view, sparkling wine is "the Red Bull of wine," because while it doesn't give you wings, it lifts you up and fills you to brimming with good spirit. Can't think of a hotter commodity than good spirit these days.
DRINKS
food24.com

Bring on the festivities with these 5 sparkling wines that cost less than R150

Napoleon, in his wisdom, said something along the lines of sparkling wine being vital for times of victory and necessary in moments of defeat. While sparkling wine has become synonymous with celebration, it often also makes a phenomenal accompaniment to a variety of dishes – whether it is in its sweet or sec state or enjoyed dry as a brut.
DRINKS
Keene Sentinel

Celebrating New Year’s Eve - Champagne or Sparkling Wine?

The New Year is upon us and it’s almost time to celebrate surviving 2021!. What better way to celebrate than with a glass of sparkling wine or Champagne? But which do you choose and what’s the difference?. The main difference between most sparkling wines and champagne is where...
DRINKS
wspa.com

Types of Sparkling Wine

How about some bubbles for your new year celebration? Alexander Lopez is here with us this morning with some different types of sparkling wine.
DRINKS
shorelinemedia.net

Cooking with Crain

One of the happiest ways to ring in the coming year is with a New Year’s Day brunch. While I haven’t done one for years, when I was younger and living in L.A., my New Year’s brunches were famous, at least among my crowd. Because I was...
RECIPES

