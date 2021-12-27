English sparkling wine celebrated as popularity grows

We ought to be drinking sparkling wine at all times. At least, that's what Amy Racine, named Esquire's Beverage Director of the Year for her far-reaching wine list at Iris in New York City (an Esquire Best New Restaurant of 2021), believes. In her view, sparkling wine is "the Red Bull of wine," because while it doesn't give you wings, it lifts you up and fills you to brimming with good spirit. Can't think of a hotter commodity than good spirit these days.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO