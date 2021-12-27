ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) — Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. The 26-year-old has...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Anthony Martial
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche senses Man Utd upset

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits he sees a chance of upsetting Manchester United tomorrow at Old Trafford. Dyche senses they visit a team struggling for form. He said, "They have had a couple of challenging games where they haven't looked like what people would expect from a Man United side," Dyche said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani reluctant to start games

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Edinson Cavani has been reluctant to play from the start due to injury concerns. Cavani came off the bench to score the equaliser in Monday night's draw at Newcastle. Rangnick revealed on Wednesday: “Actually over the last few days, I was also considering playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Reuters#French#British#Covid
BBC

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: "As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical. We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level. "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Rangnick says Covid has hampered Man Utd progress

London (AFP) – Ralf Rangnick said Wednesday that the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis had hindered his efforts to stamp his authority on the under-performing Manchester United squad. United are unbeaten in all four games they have played under the German, who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Burnley very direct, very physical

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expects a physical test tonight against Burnley. United will be aiming to get back to winning ways at Old Trafford following on from Monday's abject 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. “Again, this will also be a physical one," Rangnick told United's website. "Burnley is very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick happy with 'quarterback' Matic

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was happy with Nemanja Matic as his "quarterback" in victory over Burnley last night. Rangnick felt Matic and goalscorer Scott McTominay combined well on the evening. "It was important to have six fresh players on the pitch," said Rangnick. "I think it paid off. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
CNN

CNN

797K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy