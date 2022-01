TV adverts would have you believe that, short of being poisoned by off-brand eggnog, a solo Christmas is the worst thing that can happen to you. But spending the festive period alone doesn’t have to be miserable – just ask the people below, who tested positive in the run-up to the holidays and can now spend the day cooking whatever they want to eat (read: not dried-out turkey), being able to watch a movie without fighting their siblings for the remote, and swerving awkward dinner chat with the extended family. And, of course, there’s the added benefit of knowing that they aren’t in any danger of spreading Omicron to their families and loved ones.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO