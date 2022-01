The Litchfield Purple Panthers would start the 2021 Carlinville Holiday tournament out with a bang with a 55-44 victory over the Minutemen from Bunker Hill in the Green Pool. Litchfield, who has had some success in this tournament over the past years, would enter the contest as the two seed with a 5-5 overall record while Bunker Hill would enter as the seven seed with a 1-9 record. These two teams would be familiar with each other as they squared off in Litchfield two weeks earlier, as Litchfield would defeat Bunker Hill in a lopsided affair.

