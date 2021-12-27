ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Top Cloud and Cyber Asset Management Trends of 2022

By Keith Neilson
dataversity.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies have been racing to mature their technologies and pursue digital transformations in the last few years, as a way to gain or maintain competitive advantage and resilience. This has led to an emerging area of focus: cyber asset management. Organizations are now taking inventory of their IT infrastructure and prioritizing...

www.dataversity.net

Comments / 0

Related
dataversity.net

Fundamentals of Self-Service Machine Learning

The recent organizational push for self-service Business Intelligence has helped the next challenge for business users become an increasing need. How to tackle the issue of having Machine Learning (ML) models embedded in all major analytics platforms? On the one hand, embedded models offer greater freedom and control over data analysis; on the other hand, confronting the native ML intelligence of these platforms is posing new risks and opportunities for ordinary users.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Graph: A Must-Have Enterprise Technology in 2022

If 2021 was the year graph technology went mainstream, 2022 will be the year it becomes an enterprise “must-have.” Graph companies have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in funding this year, as more organizations scale up (and out) with graph. In addition to the usual graph use cases – which include fraud detection, anti-money laundering, and customer 360 – new use cases are being put into production. These new use cases are helping people improve cancer treatment, find suspicious activity among cryptocurrency transactions, investigate tax avoidance, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

2021 DATAVERSITY Top 20

As 2021 draws to a close, we here at DATAVERSITY HQ want to take some time to reflect on the highlights (and lowlights) of this year. What kinds of content made you jump for joy? Which Data Management topics most helped data people succeed in and advance their careers?. With...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Management#Asset Management#In The Cloud
dataversity.net

4 Key Steps to Adopting a Multi-Cloud Strategy

On December 8, Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a historic, hours-long outage that wreaked havoc across the U.S. Popular websites and heavily used services were knocked offline, angering consumers and underscoring the chaos that occurs when so much economic activity is reliant on technology from a single vendor. This outage...
ECONOMY
The Press

Cowbell Cyber Executives Recognized as Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced its founder and CEO, Jack Kudale, and co-founder and CPO, Rajeev Gupta, have been named to the Top 25 InsurTech Executives by The Financial Technology Report. The Top 25 InsurTech Executives list highlights executives who bring to market innovative and secure solutions that provide businesses and individuals the best in insurance technology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
dataversity.net

Data Modeling Trends in 2022

A data model should show the relationships that exist between various customers, concepts, products, among many. Data Modeling describes the creation of a visual representation (a chart or diagram) of a data system, or parts of that system. It is used to display and communicate connections between objects/concepts and shows their relationships. The goal of a data model is to show what kind of data is being used and stored, the relationships between these entities (objects that exist), and ways the data can be organized.
ceoworld.biz

Top Institutes to Study Cloud Computing in Australia

Australia is turning out to be the first and foremost option for tourism as well as higher education. Its glorious beaches and warm climate coupled with some of the best engineering and business schools in the world. Students just love the environment both inside and outside the classrooms. Moreover, the provision of internships and work placements prepares students beforehand for the job. Today, when digitization is letting the storage, access, and sharing of information and resources over the internet, learning Cloud Computing has become a need of the hour. Web Technologies and Cloud Computing courses in Tech schools teach students to develop, maintain and fix the processes required for computers to communicate through networks.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
helpnetsecurity.com

What is challenging cloud native policy management?

Nirmata announced a report that features an analysis of the current cloud native policy management market adoption, including the technologies used and the challenges that organizations face. The study surveyed over 600 IT professionals who are using Kubernetes. The survey highlights that nearly 50 percent of users in cloud native...
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

Active Management a Major Trend of 2021

It’s been a huge year for the ETF industry with the launch of a record number of new funds, record asset flows, and some of the biggest firms converting their mutual fund strategies to ETFs for the first time. The year saw a lot of outperformance for indexes in the first half, but as volatility increased, the appeal of active management continued to grow with the launch of increasingly more active ETFs and more flows being routed into actively managed funds, reports Barron’s.
MARKETS
dataversity.net

Is Air-Gapped Backup Necessary for Effective Data Protection?

Air-gapped backup is becoming increasingly popular in the backup and disaster recovery (DR) industry. Most backup and DR vendors are already offering it as an integrated feature or in the process of including it in their solution(s). The biggest driver for air-gapping is the increasing number of cyber threats such as ransomware.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Managing Talent in the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work, and the pace of that change is accelerating across every aspect of the business landscape, from operations to the customer experience. As its capabilities expand, investment in AI continues to grow, reaching $67.9 billion in 2020 – a 40% increase from the year prior – according to the Stanford AI Index Report 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

The Pros and Cons of Synthetic Data

Data has established itself as one of the most important elements in both business and science. With the advent of big data services, companies can get access to previously unattainable advanced analytics, and researchers can find almost any imaginable dataset to draw insights from. However, all this potential is hindered by ever-pressing data privacy regulations. This is why the new concept of synthetic data is now gaining more traction.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The goal of this Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System market research report is to provide a thorough qualitative and quantitative examination of the major factors influencing market growth. It effectively covers the critical components influencing market growth and critical market dynamics, such as industry assets, while using a SWOT analysis to evaluate weaknesses and strengths. The global market research investigates regional segmentation elements such as geopolitical relations, macroeconomic and microeconomic considerations, and geographic advantage, which are used to divide the global competitive environment into regions.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Digital Asset Management Market PDF Research Report 2022 Trending Research Industry By || Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream

Global Digital Asset Management market looks into a report for investigation of the Digital Asset Management marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Digital Asset Management market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Digital Asset Management industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Digital Asset Management market players.
MARKETS
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Management Platforms

Cloud management platforms (CMPs) enable organizations to automate and manage applications across multiple environments. A CMP’s ability to track services at a high level is critical to the multi-year management needs of organizations deploying applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Hybrid clouds are either the end goal or a...
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Five trends that will shape cyber security in 2022

Daniel dos Santos, senior research manager at Forescout Research Labs, identifies five trends that will shape cyber security in 2022. As 2021 draws to a close, many organisations in the UK and around the world like to take stock of what has undoubtedly been an incredibly tumultuous year for them. The pandemic has hit the UK economy hard, with companies needing to flip between being in and out of lockdown at various points throughout the year. Global trade has taken a hit, not just because the infamous Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week, but also because the strain on supply chains has become unmanageable. And, on top of that, 2021 has seen some of the most prolific cyber attacks in recent years, including the entire Twitch user data base being stolen and ransomware shutting down Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the US.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy