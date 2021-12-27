Managing Talent in the Age of AI

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Chiratae Ventures has witnessed the change in the startup ecosystem pre-Covid and post-Covid. The companies that Chiratae Ventures and Sudhir Sethi invested have had a massive upturn in fortunes as 70% of the companies that the firm invested in were DeepTech and Sudhir believes that during the pandemic, these companies were serving a very deep need. He goes on to say that 70% of the companies crossed pre-COVID revenue levels. He was surprised as no one had expected such rapid growth given the fact that a pandemic was constantly in and out of flux. “We also had the same companies raise capital, but during 2020, these companies raised about $300 Million and during 21 total transactions in our companies probably has crossed I think $500 million so effectively we are seeing normal growth and we have now a run rate of $175-200 billion a year in investing terms so this will also not expected because this was growth from pre-COVID times overall so if I take the next year as such, we are talking about investing around $200-250 million.” The growth of DeepTech companies was unprecedented and with its rapid growth, the patterns started to reflect in other sectors as well like Healthcare, FinTech, the whole consumer space, etc. According to Sudhir, some of the consumer companies like PlayShifu, Firstcry, Lenskart started expanding internationally.

