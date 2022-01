Less than 3 weeks after it was first reported, Omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in the US. On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the Omicron variant accounts for 73.2% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States. This report comes just 20 days after Omicron was first detected in the US.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO