Drakeo the Ruler’s Brother Pens Tribute on Instagram

By Shawn Grant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalfy The Plug, shared a tribute message to his late brother, Drakeo The Ruler, on Instagram ahead of the holidays. “name gone forever live on literally was a king that got it out the mud and I watched it all from the start from recording all yo lil freestyle...

Drakeo The Ruler's Mother Says Fight Started When YG Walked In

One of the primary voices of Los Angeles' rap scene, Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed backstage at Once Upon A Time in LA festival this weekend. The rapper was performing at the festival and he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation before getting stabbed in the neck. As...
Snoop Dogg
Drakeo The Ruler Case: Talent Organizer Says Rapper "Walked Into The Lion's Pit"

There hasn't been much shared about the status of Drakeo The Ruler's murder case. The beloved Los Angeles rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck while attending the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert over the weekend and since that time, there has been an outpouring of grief over the tragic loss. The Los Angeles Times penned a lengthy article about the status of the investigation that included speaking with a talent organizer for Once Upon a Time in L.A. who wanted to remain anonymous.
People

Drakeo the Ruler's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late 'Soulmate' After Fatal Stabbing: 'Unbearable'

The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday. The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.
thefocus.news

Who is Noel Bianca? Drakeo The Ruler's girlfriend mourns rapper's death

Rapper Drakeo The Ruler passed away after reportedly getting stabbed at the Once Upon A Time music festival on Saturday night (18 December 2021). His girlfriend Noel Bianca has spoken out about his death and shared an insight into their relationship on social media. The Guardian confirmed that the 28-year-old...
Drakeo The Ruler Associate Details YG's Involvement In Backstage Murder During Angry Instagram Live

Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler lost his life on Saturday (December 18) after he was stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival in Exposition Park. Police have yet to arrest any suspects, but rumors online suggested YG and his entourage had something to do with it. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Drakeo’s mother Darrylene Corniel sounded like she believed the chatter, saying the incident happened right around the same time YG showed up backstage.
Drakeo The Ruler’s Mom Reveals New Details Surrounding Stabbing

Drakeo The Ruler’s mother is seeking justice in the killing of her son. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Darrylene Corniel shared that she plans to take legal action after her son Drakeo was fatally stabbed in the neck while at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival.
Drakeo The Ruler’s Mother Intends To Sue Over Son’s Death

New updates have arrived in the aftermath of Drakeo The Ruler‘s death. The late rapper’s mother now intends to matters to court. Mere days after her song’s passing, his mother, Darrylene Corniel, spoke to Rolling Stone about getting justice for Drakeo’s death. “I need this to...
Drakeo the Ruler, People’s Champion

Drakeo the Ruler, South Central’s prodigal mudwalker and the undisputed People’s Champion of Los Angeles, was murdered Saturday night at Exposition Park, where he was scheduled to perform at a music festival. He was 28 years old. The loss is incalculable and cosmically cruel. The Ruler’s legend will continue to luminate and be mourned throughout Southern California until this land is leveled to ashes, and Drakeo will go down as both one of L.A.’s greatest rappers and a human sacrifice to the decaying American beast.
Drakeo the Ruler’s Death Mourned by Drake, Saweetie, Juicy J & More

The hip-hop community is mourning the death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who died after being stabbed multiple times at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday night (Dec. 18). Artists like Drake, Saweetie, Juicy J, Snoop Dogg and many others took to social media on Sunday to pay their...
Drakeo the Ruler’s Life Was Stolen Too Many Times

Around 8:40 p.m. last Saturday night, as Drakeo the Ruler walked toward a stage where he was scheduled to perform, a group of more than 40 men, many masked, swarmed him. It happened in what should’ve been a secure area of Exposition Park, where Live Nation was throwing Once Upon a Time in L.A., a one-day festival headlined by Al Green, Snoop Dogg, and YG, among others. At least one assailant stabbed Drakeo in the neck. As he lay bleeding on the ground, waiting for an ambulance to arrive, eyewitness footage of his ravaged body seeped onto the internet. Premature memorials and instant theories about who was responsible spread; there was gloating on Instagram. By the time his death was confirmed to family members roughly four hours later, the surreality had hardened into something more concrete. Drakeo the Ruler was dead at 28.
Drakeo The Ruler Murdered

L.A. and Stinc Team rapper Drakeo The Ruler has unfortunately died at the age 28 after being fatally stabbed after his performance last night at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival. Several artists have already began sending their condolences since the news broke. Drakeo was one of...
Drakeo The Ruler’s legacy in 10 tracks

If you don't do at least one double take during a Drakeo song, you're not listening closely enough. Over the past six years and change, he carved out a method so original it's been copied ad nauseum, hundreds of fake Drakeos swarming his style like moths to a flame but rarely achieving anything close to the real thing.
Drake, Snoop Dogg, more stars pay tribute to late rapper Drakeo the Ruler

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Rapper Drakeo the Ruler's tragic demise has left everyone in a state of shock, with celebrities mourning the death of the late star. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old rapper reportedly died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA Fest, which was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent on Saturday.
