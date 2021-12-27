ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victims make their case for better protections

By The Editorial Board
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne by one, they told their stories — stories of abuse and fear but also of courage. ▪ “I was lucky. What saved my life was that my abuser was so well known as a violent and dangerous person that prosecutors were able to move for a dangerousness hearing. . ....

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Multiple indictments in Protection Program Fraud case

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two individuals appeared in court with multiple charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, leading to seven other individuals facing indictment in connection with the scheme. This scheme had the group gain $23 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which was...
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
Boston Globe

Throwing out the $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma is the right call

A federal judge’s decision to overturn a $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and assorted state, local, and tribal governments is the right call. The settlement wrongly shielded the billionaire Sackler family, who owned the company that made the prescription painkiller OxyContin, from any and all civil liability in opioid-related tragedies.
msmagazine.com

The Supreme Court Revealed a Lack of Respect for Precedent and Women’s Health—And It Won’t Stop There

Even though Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land, it is very difficult to access abortion care throughout much of the U.S. due to restrictive state laws and lack of clinics providing these healthcare procedures. Current Supreme Court jurisprudence says people can seek abortions up until the point of viability—around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy—and states can only regulate abortion as long as it does not cause “an undue burden” for the person seeking an abortion.
Boston Globe

Judge rejects dismissal of charges against alleged Proud Boys leaders

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory. US District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men —...
bobgermanylaw.com

How Personal Injury Claims Protect Victims

There are several ways that a person can be injured or lose their life. When negligence is the cause of a fatal or injury accident, then it could be possible for a person to file a personal injury claim for compensation. That is what the civil legal process of filing an injury claim or wrongful death claim is for. These claims protect victims who were harmed by another party or entity’s negligent actions.
Boston Globe

Readers’ turn at editing the Constitution

Second Amendment’s fatal ambiguities need to be addressed. I agree with the authors, especially Mary Anne Franks (“Redo the first two amendments”), who contributed to Abdallah Fayyad’s project on editing the Constitution (Ideas, Dec. 19). My comment relates to the urgent need to amend the Second...
Valdosta Daily Times

PRICE: Making the case for term limits

“We need term limits!” It’s a common mantra expressed by many voters, particularly around election time, and it’s a mantra with which I wholeheartedly agree. We do, in fact, desperately need term limits and the reasons are obvious. Of course, the knee-jerk response by most politicians is...
Boston Globe

The most neglected story of 2021? Immigration.

Thousands of immigrants seeking safety in the United States keep getting expelled at the US-Mexico border, which means some of them are living in overcrowded shelters and shantytowns and makeshift encampments all over the Mexican side of the border. The expulsions have been enabled largely by Title 42, the rule that allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers on public health grounds.
Boston Globe

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases and police accountability are part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon, and North Carolina address some of the most contentious issues of our time.
