Between Christmas and New Year's, doctors expect the US Omicron surge to grow
"I think we're going to see half a million cases a day -- easy -- sometime over the next week to 10 days," a medical analyst...www.cnn.com
"I think we're going to see half a million cases a day -- easy -- sometime over the next week to 10 days," a medical analyst...www.cnn.com
The agency also specified that health care workers don’t need to quarantine “following high-risk exposures” if they’ve gotten all recommended vaccinations, including a booster shot. You are "allowed" to spread the virus if you are vaccinated. You are "not allowed" to spread the virus if you are not vaccinated. GTFOH
nobody is being hospitalized from this variant!!! stop lying and tell the fucking truth!! the news should be ashamed of itself
this is Jim Crow at its finest. three-quarters of the black community in New York City are unvaccinated. sounds to me the highly intelligent ones. we're never going to be able to stop the spread of this disease because the vaccines don't work they just cause the vaccinated to spread more variants already proven thanks vaccinated thanks for your help in ending the pandemic.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 151