Iowa has identified 41 cases of the omicron variant in 12 of the state’s most populous counties, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday. The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be more contagious than the initial strain of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can spread between vaccinated and […] The post Omicron variant of COVID-19 identified in 12 Iowa counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO