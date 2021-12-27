Shutterfly services disrupted by Conti ransomware attack

Need another reason to defend against ransomware instead of ending up having to find a solution other than paying it? Double extortion may be it. So, what is double extortion? When did it start? With this tactic, ransomware actors steal a victim’s data before their malware strain activates its encryption routine. They then have the option of demanding two ransoms. The first one is the provision of a decryption utility. The second one guarantees verbal confirmation of having deleted the victim’s data from their servers. They can also leverage that data theft to pressure victims — even those that have a robust data backup strategy.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO