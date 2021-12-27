ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shutterfly services disrupted by Conti ransomware attack

By Lawrence Abrams
bleepingcomputer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography and personalized photo giant Shutterfly has suffered a Conti ransomware attack that allegedly encrypted thousands of devices and stole corporate data. Although many associate Shutterfly with their website, the company's photography-related services are aimed at consumer, enterprise, and education customers through various brands such as GrooveBook, BorrowLenses, Shutterfly.com, Snapfish, and...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

