FX option expiries for 27 December 10am New York cut

By Justin Low
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a quiet week with thinner conditions set to prevail, so there isn't much on the options board either. That said,...

New York Ski Report for December 31st

Belleayre Mt.12/30/202100MG - LG6 - 1827 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain12/30/20212MG - V6 - 249 - 92 - 29:00AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Fireworks And Torchlight Parade On New Years Eve ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Plan To Open Soon For The Season...
Surprisingly large FX moves to start the week as the mood brightens

Never trust a market move between Christmas and New Years. The market was sure in a good mood though as the S&P 500 roared 65 points higher, or 1.4%, to a record 4791. It was a similar tone in FX with the yen lagging. The pound led the way by a fair margin, which is a bit concerning on the 'risk trade' front with the kiwi not making much headway. Again, I wouldn't read too much into any market move.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market

Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up, while employment and inflation numbers out of Canada and the Eurozone, respectively, should also liven things a little. Although several major pairs have been rebounding against the US dollar and Wall Street has been notching up one record high after another, the incremental moves have been modest. That could all change in the next few days.
SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 December CHF 722.3 bn vs CHF 722.7 bn prior

Domestic sight deposits CHF 650.0 bn vs CHF 645.7 bn prior. Little change in terms of overall sight deposits with the SNB seemingly not intervening all too hard with EUR/CHF lingering just above 1.0400 for now. But if the pair continues to trend downwards next year, expect firmer action surely by the central bank.
LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
Someone needs loonies in a thin market

The Canadian dollar is ripping higher today and is by-far the best performing G10 currency. The move has knocked USD/CAD 110 pips lower to 1.2633. I strongly suspect this is a flow-driven move in a thin market -- someone needed Canadian dollars ASAP. That's especially evident with oil down 1.2% today and global equities softer.
10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 delivered one of its best years in recent history in 2021, gaining more than 27%. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others. Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire...
Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. At this time last year, after months of awful Covid-19 figures, the emblematic spot for ringing in the year New York-style was practically empty. This year, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said the party could go on but only with around 15,000 people in Times Square, instead of the usual 60,000, and everybody had to be vaccinated and wear a mask. "This is a dream of ours. This is one of our bucket lists to see the ball drop on New Year's, and we got vaccinated because of this," said Chroni Stokes, 27, who came to New York from Memphis, Tennessee with her partner for the event.
