FX option expiries for 27 December 10am New York cut

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. At this time last year, after months of awful Covid-19 figures, the emblematic spot for ringing in the year New York-style was practically empty. This year, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said the party could go on but only with around 15,000 people in Times Square, instead of the usual 60,000, and everybody had to be vaccinated and wear a mask. "This is a dream of ours. This is one of our bucket lists to see the ball drop on New Year's, and we got vaccinated because of this," said Chroni Stokes, 27, who came to New York from Memphis, Tennessee with her partner for the event.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO