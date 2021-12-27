ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public...

AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

India will begin vaccinating teenagers from the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and also administer booster vaccine doses for health care workers a week later, as omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Citizens who are older than 60 years and suffer from co-morbidities can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28...
PUBLIC HEALTH
India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
World
Public Health
Vaccines
Man loses petition to have Indian PM’s face removed from Covid vaccine certificate

An Indian court has rejected a plea to remove the prime minister’s photo from Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and fined the petitioner Rs 100,000 (about £1,000) to prevent copycat lawsuits.The Kerala High Court in southern India called the plea “politically motivated” and “frivolous” and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine within six weeks to Kerala State Legal Services Authority.The certificates issued by India’s federal government contain vaccination details of the individual, a photograph of PM Narendra Modi, and a message that encourages inoculation. The inclusion of the PM’s photo has been widely criticised by many in India, with some claiming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Italy reports 142 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement. Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases. The nation has registered a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
France offers intensive care nurses monthly bonus

PARIS (Reuters) – France will pay intensive care nurses an extra 100 euros per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. “This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini...
WORLD
Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine as infections surge

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by...
WORLD
China reports 197 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 28 vs 209 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH

