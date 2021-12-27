ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: Nightwatchman Jack Leach out playing no shot

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightwatchman Jack Leach is out without playing a shot as Scott Boland takes the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What can be done to improve the fortunes of England Test team?

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Boland
Person
Jack Leach
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballLiam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.Don’t underestimate a fox 🦊 MCFC CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 29, 2021John Terry announced he was heading home.I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dLW8gnXlxp— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 29, 2021Gary Neville...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Leicester have won consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since April 1999, while Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to previously take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League to go on to secure consecutive wins against them in the competition (also won in Feb 2021). The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightwatchman#England#Ashes#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle.Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.“With the money elsewhere in the game, the [County] Championship in its current form is not fit to serve the Test team,” Pietersen wrote in his Betway blog.“The...
SPORTS
The Independent

Taking a knee: Gareth Southgate says England took stand in bid to have racism discussed more in dressing rooms

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
SOCIETY
AFP

Bangladesh series becomes farewell tour for New Zealand great Taylor

The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday. From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year. After the Tests, Taylor has a series of one-day internationals to play against Australia and the Netherlands before stepping away from international cricket. While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed "a farewell tour", the 110-Test veteran accepts that's the way it will be.
WORLD
The Independent

Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
BBC

Man Utd v Burnley: What does the form show?

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W8 D4), beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020. 60% of Burnley’s Premier League points against Manchester United have come at Old Trafford (6/10 – W1 D3 L3). In Premier League history only Cardiff (75%), West Bromwich Albion (67%) and Crystal Palace (64%) have won a higher share of their points against the Red Devils away from home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter wishes Yves Bissouma well for ‘important’ Africa Cup of Nations

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and says Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the AFCON, which runs from January 9 to February 6, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy