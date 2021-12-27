ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022:Q1 Global Market Outlook

ThinkMarkets
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global stock markets traded mixed in Q4 2021, with the major indices in US and Europe managing to claw back some of their losses suffered in the third quarter. The fourth quarter itself was quite volatile. October was generally a positive month, while November and start of December saw investors...

actionforex.com

investing.com

actionforex.com

actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Quiet Markets Continue as Year-End Holidays Approach

Continued holidays in overseas markets kept participation light (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada off today). Concern builds over rising restrictions from France to China in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 Overall markets globally appear optimistic that the fallout from Omicron would be contained. market participants await...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Dipped

Dow and Dax have risen sharply today and can test 37000 and 16200 on the upside respectively. Nikkei and Shanghai have come down, but have supports at current levels which if holds can produce a bounce towards 29500 & 3650/3700 in the coming sessions, else a fall to 28000 & 3550 is possible respectively. Nifty needs to rise above 17400 to test 17800 else can fall back to 17000. Sensex can rise towards 58000-59000 in the coming sessions.
STOCKS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automatic Liquid Dispenser Machine Market Evolving Technology And Growth Outlook 2022 To 2029

Year-End Sale is Live HURRY UP GARB A DISCOUNT !!!. The global Automatic Liquid Dispenser Machine Market research report 2022 is a basic research study that breaks down different market perspectives like market development, obstacles, creation volume, and market patterns. The report also focuses on the biased of the industry. Furthermore, the review gathers key discoveries concerning the market outline and speculation openings. This report provides effective strategies that are helping to avoid obstacles to achieving your business goals. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of the Automatic Liquid Dispenser Machine Market across various industries and regions.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Outlook Research Report 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || NVIDIA, Intel, IBM

Global Deep Learning Chipset market looks into a report for investigation of the Deep Learning Chipset marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Deep Learning Chipset market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Deep Learning Chipset industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Deep Learning Chipset market players.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Cboe Global Markets, CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq and OTC Markets Group

Chicago, IL – December 20, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Securities & Exchanges, including Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE, CME Group Inc. CME, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ and OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1840614/5-securities-and-exchanges-industry-stocks-to-benefit-from-increased-trading. A compelling and diversified product portfolio helps drive...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2776; (P) 1.2806; (R1) 1.2823;. Outlook in USD/CAD is unchanged and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. As long as 1.2762 support holds, further rally is expected. On the upside, above 1.2846 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.2963 resistance first. Break there will resume the rise from 1.2005 to 1.3022 key medium term fibonacci level. Sustained break of 1.3022 will carry larger bullish implications. Next target will be 100% projection of 1.2005 to 1.2947 from 1.2286 at 1.3228. However, break of 1.2762 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2604 support instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD Seems To Remain Soft

USD remained soft against some of its counterparts yesterday as the Omicron variant of the pandemic still dominates the headlines as it has a firm grip over a number of countries. Nevertheless, the low hospitalisation numbers of the Omicron variant seem to create some optimism in the markets which tended to drive safe haven JPY lower against the USD, while riskier currencies such as the GBP and AUD seemed to gain.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
actionforex.com

Euro Hovers At 1.13 Line

On the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but in the end, the currency markets had a generally quiet week.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Hang Seng Outperforms, HK TECH Index Bounces After Tough Year

Generally quiet FX session seen; USD/JPY remains above ¥115. WTI Crude trades modestly lower. US equity FUTS extend declines in Asia. Hang Seng pared gain but ended higher by 1.2% [TECH index rose by over 3.5%]; HSI ended 2021 down > 14%, TECH index declined by 33%; China South City Holdings [property developer] to receive equity investment from state-owned co.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9158; (P) 0.9175; (R1) 0.9189; …. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as it’s still bounded in range above 0.9156. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. On the upside, break of 0.9293 will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Trades Quietly in Thin Holiday Trade

The euro continues to have a quiet week and is drifting on Wednesday. EUR/USD is currently trading around 1.1310. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US today. Investors will be keeping an eye on US Pending Home Sales, but these are unlikely to cause much of a reaction in the currency markets. The dollar index has dipped to 96.11, down 0.09% on the day, marking a fourth day of sideways trading. The index faces resistance at 96.30 and has support at 95.80.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Intraday Market Analysis – Risk Currencies Rally

The Australian dollar pulls back as risk assets tread water amid low liquidity. A break above the previous high at 0.7220 reveals a strong bullish bias. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may have prompted short-term buyers to take some chips off the table. In turn, this left price action vulnerable to retracement.
CURRENCIES

