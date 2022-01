In the last couple of days, the currency pair has been trading in the range of 1.1294 – 1.1349 and neither the bulls nor the bears have so far managed to take control. A confirmed breach of either of the borders of the range would set the future direction for the EUR/USD. At the time of writing the analysis, the most likely scenario is for the pair to test the resistance level of 1.1349 and head towards the next resistance zone at 1.1460. An unsuccessful breach of the mentioned level would most likely lead to a price reduction towards the support zone at 1.1294. This, in turn, could strengthen the bearish mood and pave the way for the currency pair towards the next zone from the higher time frames at 1.1236.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO