Bug hits CES

Shortly before press-time, the Consumer Technology Association (CES) announced on the Axios news site that it was planning to move forward with its planned return to a live in-person CES Trade Show, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in early January. The show was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. However, despite growing concern about the spread of various Covid variants that has caused some major participants to pull out, including Amazon, Meta, Twitter, among others, the organization says it feels it has adequate safety measures in place to move forward with the show in early 2022. According to the Sound & Video Contractor website, announced safety measures in place include the requirement for two negative rapid Covid tests for every attendee, proof all attendees are vaccinated, and the need to wear a mask at all times, among other measures.

