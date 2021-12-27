ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bug hits CES

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is hitting CES with a number of tech companies pulling out of having a physical presence at the show which runs January 5-8 in...

Deadline

CES Shortened By One Day Amid Covid Case Records Across The U.S.

UPDATED: The Consumer Technology Association announced late today that its CES trade show next week in Las Vegas will end one day early. The move comes amid record-setting Covid counts in many states across America. “The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES,” read a statement from CTS. Attendees at the show must show proof of vaccination and a negative antigen test taken in the past 24 hours. “As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

CES tech show shutting down a day early amid Covid surge

The CES tech show announced Friday that the Las Vegas event next week will go on in person but will end one day early amid the surge in Covid-19 infections. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

CES to close a day early

CES will close a day early as an “additional safety measure” amid a global COVID-19 spike. The Las Vegas trade show will now take place Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, with in-person events canceled on Jan. 8. CES has. more than 150 in-person exhibitors, including Google, Meta, IBM,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: CES, hit by withdrawals, stresses safety during pandemic

The producers of CES are determined to have an in-person trade show next week that will be safe for the tens of thousands of people who plan to attend. With the show opening a week away, Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES for the Consumer Technology Association, said that while the withdrawal of several large companies from the show was discouraging, organizers understand why they’ve done it — and there are still silver linings for attendees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Northvolt starts battery production

Yesterday, Northvolt, the Swedish li-ion EV battery startup, produced its first battery cell. Backed by BMW, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, VW and Tesla, Northvolt’s ambition is to redress the imbalance of EV battery production between Europe and Asia. Northvolt says it has already got orders worth $30 billion from...
ECONOMY
TechSpot

HDMI 2.1a is coming to CES 2022

Why it matters: Last week, the HDMI Forum revealed another update to the HDMI 2.1 standard, adding a new HDR feature just in time for CES 2022. Despite whether or not it becomes a game-changer, the introduction of HDMI 2.1a likely won’t alleviate the current confusion surrounding HDMI specifications.
ELECTRONICS
Truth About Cars

Some Car Companies Hit the Brakes on CES

To say that large events are spitting and sputtering their way back into action would be massively underselling the challenges facing promoters and showrunners in the age of Covid variants and travel-related headaches. While some car-related sporting events have been carried out – witness the various and sundry major auto races this year – indoor events like trade shows continue to have challenges.
ECONOMY
suasnews.com

bitsensing’s to Participate in CES 2022

Showcasing the Revolutionary 4D Imaging Radar Solution, AIR 4D, to Transform Autonomous Driving. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 28, 2021 – bitsensing announced that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas, held from January 5th to 8th, 2022. bitsensing will be showcasing its 4D imaging radar solution AIR...
ELECTRONICS
SMPTE

CES Still on at Presstime

Shortly before press-time, the Consumer Technology Association (CES) announced on the Axios news site that it was planning to move forward with its planned return to a live in-person CES Trade Show, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in early January. The show was forced to go virtual in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. However, despite growing concern about the spread of various Covid variants that has caused some major participants to pull out, including Amazon, Meta, Twitter, among others, the organization says it feels it has adequate safety measures in place to move forward with the show in early 2022. According to the Sound & Video Contractor website, announced safety measures in place include the requirement for two negative rapid Covid tests for every attendee, proof all attendees are vaccinated, and the need to wear a mask at all times, among other measures.
ECONOMY
WNCY

Microsoft will not participate physically at CES -The Verge

(Reuters) – Microsoft became the latest big tech company to drop out of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) physically because of worries about the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Verge reported https://bit.ly/3mz282K on Friday. Microsoft joins other firms including General Motors Co and Alphabet Inc’s Google that...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Hancom Group to participate in ‘CES 2022’

Hancom Group (Chairman Sang-cheol Kim) will participate in ‘CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show 2022)’, the world’s largest comprehensive home appliance and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th next year. Hancom Group has set the main concept for its exhibition as ‘Beyond...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WebProNews

Microsoft Pulls Out of CES 2022

Microsoft is the latest company to pull out of CES 2022 over concerns about the omicron COVID variant. CES is one of the biggest electronic events and, like most large trade shows and events, has struggled to keep going during the pandemic. The shows organizers have vowed to go on with the 2022 event in January, but multiple high-profile companies have already bowed out over amid the omicron surge, including T-Mobile, Intel, Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest.
BUSINESS

