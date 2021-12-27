ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs rout stumbling Steelers 36-10 to clinch AFC West

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught...

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder...
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly competitive Week 17 matchup. These are two of the best teams in the AFC and certainly a matchup that could potentially happen once again in the playoffs, so let’s make some Chiefs-Bengals Week 17 predictions.
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid confirms all Chiefs — including Travis Kelce — have passed through COVID-19 protocol

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his entire active roster had passed through the COVID-19 protocol. To be clear, that means that linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts have all cleared the protocol and are thus off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid assured that they all were on the field on Wednesday, as the Chiefs began preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL drastically altered its COVID-19 rules on Tuesday to allow for a faster player return.
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
behindthesteelcurtain.com

6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

The 2021 NFL regular season is moving into the final two games and the Steelers have put themselves in a must-win situation for the rest of the season. Even though the Steelers have an extra day with their next game being on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, Mike Tomlin held his typical Tuesday press conference. With many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
CBS Sports

Prisco's NFL Week 17 picks: Steelers upset Browns to keep playoff hopes alive, Chiefs edge Bengals in shootout

We have just two more weeks of the regular season, which means it's crunch time for NFL teams and for those of us who make NFL picks. Last week didn't go as planned for me, as I went 8-8 ATS, 11-5 straight up and 2-4 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast. That brings my season records to 125-112-3 ATS, 148-91-1 straight up and 51-48 with my Best Bets.
