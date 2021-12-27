ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car interesting Newcastle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car is interesting Newcastle. The Telegraph says Newcastle are keen on bringing Caleta-Car to Tyneside in the January transfer window. The Croatian defender has fallen out of...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle to challenge AC Milan for West Ham defender Issa Diop

Newcastle United are eyeing West Ham defender Issa Diop. Foot Mercao says Newcastle are interested in launching a move for Diop before the end of next month. The Frenchman is also said to be a target for AC Milan, who have already reached out to the Hammers in order to discuss the possibility of a mid-season switch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Kieran Trippier
WegENT

Newcastle – most interesting January transfer window ever?

With the Saudi investment fund buying Newcastle United during the autumn of 2021, the North English side became the richest football club in the world. With the side having struggled for much of this season and being in the relegation zone as of writing this, new additions are needed over the January transfer window. It is rumoured that the new manager Eddie Howe could use up to 200 million pounds if given permission from the board. Today we will look at some of the players that could be at the top of the transfer target list.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Transfer Window#England#Telegraph#Newcastle#Croatian#Magpies#Tribal Football
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle closing on deal for Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier

Newcastle are closing on a deal for Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier. The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are in advanced negotiations to sign one-time Manchester United target Trippier. Sources say a deal is close but discussions are more complex as provisions are thrashed out amid the possibility Newcastle get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Magpies’ squad

The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed. It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed. In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick on Man Utd progress: It's been a negative surprise

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits he's been disappointed with what he's found within the squad. United have won two and drawn two from Rangnick's four matches in charge but have only managed to score once in each game and were fortunate to get a draw at 19th-placed Newcastle on Monday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

'The Coverage Is Completely Tinged With Racism' - Ian Wright Slams The 'Disrespect' Shown To The Africa Cup Of Nations

Ian Wright has slammed the “disrespect” shown towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and says coverage of the tournament is “tinged with racism”. Cameroon is scheduled to host AFCON from January 9 to February 6 but the decision to stage the tournament during the domestic European season, and amid rising cases of Omicron Covid‑19 variant, has attracted some criticism.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy