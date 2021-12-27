Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car interesting Newcastle

With the Saudi investment fund buying Newcastle United during the autumn of 2021, the North English side became the richest football club in the world. With the side having struggled for much of this season and being in the relegation zone as of writing this, new additions are needed over the January transfer window. It is rumoured that the new manager Eddie Howe could use up to 200 million pounds if given permission from the board. Today we will look at some of the players that could be at the top of the transfer target list.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO