ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

English sparkling wine celebrated as popularity grows

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

English sparkling wine has slowly emerged as one of the world's premium...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

It's Christmas: Time to sparkle, shine and drink bubbly wine

Next week, Feast and Field raises a glass to the holidays and rings in the new year with some stellar U.S.-produced sparkling wine. In this issue, we get into everything bubbly, from exploring the differences between Champagne and crémant, to understanding how cava fits into the picture. Should you be grabbing a brut or an extra brut based on your preference for sweeter or drier wines? And which glass is best for enjoying your bubbles — tulip, flute or coupe?
DRINKS
arcamax.com

Try this perfect trio of sparkling wines to add some pop to your holiday parties

That's my favorite sound of the holiday season. The opening of a bottle of sparkling wine. My Andrea Bocelli Christmas CD is a close second. (Thanks, Jeananne.) Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" was warned not to shoot his eye out. I'm here to uncork the same advice and tell you to put a towel over your bottle of bubbly when opening.
DRINKS
Columbus Telegram

6 unique recipes that pair perfectly with sparkling wine

Since 1997, Soter Vineyards has made a name for their world-class wines from the famed Willamette Valley. However, wine is just part of their story, as the vines take up less than 20% of their Mineral Springs Ranch property. The rest of their rolling acreage is a biodynamic, organic farm dedicated to environmental stewardship and producing wholesome foods.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkling Wines#English Sparkling Wine#Champagne#Food Drink#Beverages#Breaking News#Ap Archive
madison

A trailblazing Oregon winery preps to debut a new sparkling wine

In 2011, just a couple of years after Chris Fladwood was brought on at Soter Vineyards’ Mineral Springs Ranch in Carlton, Oregon, he recognized an extraordinary opportunity that would later define his career as a winemaker. It began with something somewhat ordinary: a surplus of juice. As it so...
OREGON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: It's steak and sparkling wine for NYE dining events

We're in that strange space between holidays when your Christmas plans are underway and you're looking ahead to New Year's Eve. If you're looking to dine out to celebrate the year ahead (or that 2021 will finally end), here are some options. Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Just like...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Times-Herald

Celebrate a popular chocolate dessert

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask Adam: Are You Supposed to Swirl Sparkling Wine?

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
Esquire

The Hands-Down Best Champagne—Or Sparkling Wine—to Drink Now

We ought to be drinking sparkling wine at all times. At least, that's what Amy Racine, named Esquire's Beverage Director of the Year for her far-reaching wine list at Iris in New York City (an Esquire Best New Restaurant of 2021), believes. In her view, sparkling wine is "the Red Bull of wine," because while it doesn't give you wings, it lifts you up and fills you to brimming with good spirit. Can't think of a hotter commodity than good spirit these days.
DRINKS
swiowanewssource.com

French experts help potential of English wine industry

With a growing wine industry in the UK, French wine experts are helping to increase the potential of English wine. (Dec. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ccede1e99456466b8cfbd271640f7a16.
DRINKS
wspa.com

Types of Sparkling Wine

How about some bubbles for your new year celebration? Alexander Lopez is here with us this morning with some different types of sparkling wine.
DRINKS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle

As wine professionals, we are often asked what our desert island bottle is. Many tipplers are surprised that the answer is so often sparkling. Effervescent wines bring about joy, whether you’re at a wedding, celebrating a victory or just have a Tuesday off – bubbles evoke a sense of fun and festivity.  To start the […] The post Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DRINKS
Cleveland.com

Michael Angelo’s Winery expanding, banking on sparkling wine, celebrating medals (photos)

RICHFIELD, Ohio – For the Ciocca brothers, who opened Michael Angelo’s Winery more than three years ago, the future isn’t bright. Mike and Matt Ciocca, who view sparkling wine as a perfect fit with the region’s climate, are banking on Ohioans’ love of bubbly – as well as the winery’s still-wine offerings. They are in the midst of a massive physical expansion on their property and are enjoying recent medals won at competition for their wines. Sales now have more than doubled from a year ago, they said, as the winery survived the pandemic restrictions.
RICHFIELD, OH
Food52

How to Store Champagne & Sparkling Wines for Bottomless Bubbly

It’s no secret that we love Champagne. We’ve talked about the best way to go about opening a bottle of Champagne safely and how to keep the bubbles fizzy for days once you have opened it. We've even shared more than a dozen of our favorite Champagne cocktail recipes. But the most important question of all is: How the heck do you store Champagne?
DRINKS
Food52

The Best Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine for Holiday Toasts

When I first quit drinking alcohol, the only thing about it that I feared I would miss were champagne toasts. I associate sparkling wine with Christmas, when my mother usually hosts a huge, festive feast. For years, one of my jobs as her co-host has been to make sure everyone got a glass of champagne as soon as they walked in the door, which meant I spent at least half an hour watching the animated bokeh effect of the bubbles as I made sure the red and clear Waterford cut crystal champagne flutes she uses only once a year didn’t overflow.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy