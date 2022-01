I seem to be running across quite a few men named Martin lately. Today, you will read about another Martin who is today’s birthday boy. Johann Martin Kaufmann was born on December 31, 1861, making today his 160th birthday. Martin was the son of George and Regina (Goethe) Kaufmann. His mother was one of the original immigrants, arriving in America with the Gruber Group in November of 1839. His father was also included in the list of original immigrants, arriving with the New York Group in that same year. Regina had been previously married to Friedrich Wilhelm Weber, another original immigrant, but he had died in 1848, so Regina then married George Kaufmann in 1849. This Kaufmann couple had 9 children, only one of which was a girl. Martin was child #6 and boy #5. Martin was born on New Year’s Eve and baptized on Epiphany Day. His baptism took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. An image of his baptism record is pictured below. It looks like the pastor forgot to enter a previous baptism and added it in the left margin next to the one for Martin.

