Jayla Kai: ‘paperread’

kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired and encouraged by musician mentors in her...

www.kcrw.com

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Kai, Better, Golden, Treason, Gangs

Jon Hurwitz, the co-creator and producer of the hit series “Cobra Kai,” has revealed that filming on the series’ fifth season has wrapped. The news comes days ahead of the fourth season’s debut on Netflix on New Year’s Eve. [Source: Twitter]. Better Things. FX has...
TV SERIES
Bossip

Monique Samuels Joining "Love & Marriage DMV"

After leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac after four seasons and stating that there’s “no paycheck big enough” to make her return, Monique Samuels and her husband Chris are moving all the way on and onto a different network. The reality star is said to be joining...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kelly Reilly Reveals ‘Reason’ for Beth to Stay at Ranch

Beth Dutton has gone through so much on “Yellowstone”, it’s a surprise that she’s still sane. Especially in the latest episode; her father dismissed her from the ranch, citing that she made a huge mistake getting Summer arrested. Beth broke down after. Her father has never rejected her like that before. Through all of the horror, though, there’s one constant: Rip Wheeler.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Donna Reed’ Star Shelley Fabares Also Had Two Hit Singles

In the 1960s, many young women would’ve desperately wanted to be in Shelley Fabares’s shoes. She was a successful singer with two hit singles. Those songs were titled “Johnny Angel” and “Johnny Loved Me.” She also sang a song titled “Johnny Get Angry.” We think Fabares might’ve had a thing for someone named, Johnny.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Children Of Shaq, Martin Lawrence, Eazy-E, And Ray Parker Jr. Work as Ranch Hands In New Show

Several offspring of well known celebrities are featured in a reality TV show where they become ranch hands on a ranch that is working on reopening. Television network E! has announced that they have rounded up eight celebrity descendants to put them to work on a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which is set to debut on Wednesday, Jan.12 with two back-to-back episodes finds the celebrity offspring on Saddleback Ranch. The show will see these young adults work to restore and reopen the ranch to the public after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IGN

Cobra Kai - Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, Season 4 marks the first one produced by the streamer since its purchase from YouTube TV. Though the creative team remains the same, there are a couple of growing pains that are pretty evident in this new era. But, all the same, it’s still one hell of a ride.
TV SERIES
kcrw.com

Joni Mitchell: ‘Hunter’

Yesterday, we honored Joni Mitchell with a song from Trousdale. Today, we turn to the queen herself. Her seminal album “Blue” turned 50 this year. To celebrate, a new compilation, “Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes),” has been issued offering a different perspective on one of the greatest albums of all time, plus an unreleased song that she liked to perform but was cut from the original album. Here is “Hunter.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TV SERIES
Long Beach Post

PLAYLIST: My 10 favorite albums of 2021

Every December, I go through the grueling process of choosing my 10 favorite albums of the year, a process that is stressful for me at the best of times. The post PLAYLIST: My 10 favorite albums of 2021 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
MUSIC

