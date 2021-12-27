Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an overview of Pennsylvania’s roadside historical markers, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of one of the counties. It is Juniata County, not Juniana County. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
A site called The School of the West, run by a former Arizona teacher who goes by Brant Danger, recently launched an anti-critical race theory online “educational resource for homeschooling parents” called "White Wellbeing."
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene has again put her foot well into her mouth calling Kwanzaa a “fake religion created by a psychopath” on Sunday as millions began to celebrate the weeklong holiday. Greene made the statement in response to a tweet sent by the College of Republican National...
Civil rights activist and Bethune-Cookman University founder Mary McLeod Bethune will soon make history again. She will be the first Black person to represent a state in the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The renowned educator’s Florida-commissioned statue will be placed permanently in the Capitol in February 2022, replacing the statue of a confederate general.
I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) recently announced the unveiling and rededication of a replacement Civil Rights Trail historical marker in Lowndes County recognizing Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage of 1918. The Marker was re-erected by GHS, The People’s Tribunal, Valdosta State University Woman and Gender Studies Program, and the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — A city official who was speaking at a program in Oklahoma reportedly says business leaders should publically focus on racial issues in the workplace or else risk being seen as opponents of racial progress. Shalynne Jackson, chief inclusion and diversity officer for the Oklahoma City,...
Chester Doles is running as a Republican for a spot on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners. He spent decades involved with the Ku Klux Klan, including a spell as Maryland's Grand Klaliff. Doles was jailed in 1993 after being convicted of beating a Black man in Maryland. Chester Doles,...
As part of his apparent shameless victory tour, acquitted Kenosha murderer Kyle Rittenhouse has been invited to speak at an event for Turning Point USA, a suspected white supremacist organization that cloaks its racism with so-called patriotism.
Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
Greene said Friday that she was running for Congress in order to “restore” the United States to the “Christian principles” that she credited with “[giving] rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known”. Rep. Gwen Greene wished all Americans and her constituents...
Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, that was removed earlier this year will be melted down and made into public art, according to The Smithsonian. The City Council of Charlottesville voted last week to donate a statue of the Confederate leader to The Jefferson School...
Mellissa Carone, who is running for the Michigan state legislature and is known for her voter fraud testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani, claimed Critical Race Theory is meant to "eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America.”
Three retired army generals penned an op-ed in The Washington Post about the risks of another insurrection in 2024. They highlighted that 1 in 10 of those charged in relation to the Capitol riot had a service record. They warned that if 'rogue units' pledged loyalty to the loser of...
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referred to "yellow people" while pushing back against claims of the GOP being a "white supremacist party." The Georgia Republican mentioned the term—which was historically used as a racist slur against Asian people—in her Sunday opening remarks on the second day of "AmericaFest", a conference organized by conservative group Turning Point USA.
