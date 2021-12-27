ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

Times Daily

Correction: Historical Markers story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an overview of Pennsylvania’s roadside historical markers, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of one of the counties. It is Juniata County, not Juniana County. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
NBC News

Pioneering Black educator's statue to replace Confederate statue at the Capitol

Civil rights activist and Bethune-Cookman University founder Mary McLeod Bethune will soon make history again. She will be the first Black person to represent a state in the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The renowned educator’s Florida-commissioned statue will be placed permanently in the Capitol in February 2022, replacing the statue of a confederate general.
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Historical Society Rededicates Civil Rights Trail Historical Marker for Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage of 1918

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) recently announced the unveiling and rededication of a replacement Civil Rights Trail historical marker in Lowndes County recognizing Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage of 1918. The Marker was re-erected by GHS, The People’s Tribunal, Valdosta State University Woman and Gender Studies Program, and the...
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Activist Pam Moses, Who Was Convicted Of Illegally Voting Despite Not Voting, Is Facing Four To Eight Years In Prison

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
neworleanssun.com

America's white supremacy is a myth, and here's the proof

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
thewestsidegazette.com

The Safe Negro Strikes Again: Winsome Sears Bashes Critical Race Theory For White Conservative Applause

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
cityxtramagazine.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Refers To 'Yellow People' In Speech On GOP Diversity

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referred to "yellow people" while pushing back against claims of the GOP being a "white supremacist party." The Georgia Republican mentioned the term—which was historically used as a racist slur against Asian people—in her Sunday opening remarks on the second day of "AmericaFest", a conference organized by conservative group Turning Point USA.
