This Week in Pokémon GO: New Year's event, Master League returns and more

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The countdown to the turn of the year is on, and Pokémon GO

is celebrating with a New Year’s event, as usual. Before that, Master League returns and you should definitely take advantage of the last days of the year to complete the Stardust Challenge as part of the Season of Heritage. To make sure you don’t miss any content in the holiday rush, we’ve summarized all the events for the upcoming week from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

GO Battle League: Master League

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 1 p.m. PST

At the beginning of the week, Ultra League and Ultra League Remix say goodbye to the GO Battle League rotation – Season 10 continues with Master League as well as Master League Classic. The Holiday Cup has a little more staying power: this limited format will remain active until 1 p.m. PST on Dec. 31, at which time it will retire for the year.

In Master League, there is no limit on competition points (CP), so you are encouraged to unleash your biggest, meanest, and most powerful pocket monsters on your adversaries. Starting Monday until Jan.10, 2022, you’ll benefit from triple Stardust rewards for victories and rank advancements in GO Battle League, so the PvP competitions are more rewarding than usual and can help you complete that Stardust Challenge in time.

Spotlight Hour: Cubchoo

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

The weekly spotlight hour will bring Cubchoo to the stage. The Ice-type Pokémon can currently be found in a costumed variant and evolves into Beartic, a powerful representative of the category. As a bonus, you benefit from double catch candies – certainly not the best bonus for Cubchoo. However, if you have saved up some old Field Research tasks from whose encounters you want to draw bonus candies, this Spotlight Hour might be the perfect opportunity.

Raid Hour: Kyurem

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

Kyurem has taken over the fifth-level raids in Pokémon GO and can currently be encountered as a rare Shiny. During Raid Hour, Niantic raises the monster’s spawn rate, so you can fight it at any gym in your area. This is your best chance to get your hands on that draconic Shiny. If you need help taking the legendary down in time, check out our guide for the best Kyurem counters.

New Year's Event

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 10 p.m. local time

The turn of the year has a constant companion: the New Year event. Pokémon GO has a massive number of costumed Pokémon during this time, which will surely affect many a player with collection fever. At the same time, the debut of Hoothoot as a Shiny version will be celebrated. The event will last until Jan. 4, 2022.

Stardust and candy for hatching eggs will be doubled, hatching distance will be halved during the event. There will also be time-limited Research for you to complete, giving you access to some costumed Pokémon. You’ll be able to find the following Pokémon in the wild:

  • New Years Hat Pikachu (s)
  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke (s)
  • New Years Hat Hoothoot (s)
  • Stantler (s)
  • Party Hat Wurmple (s)
  • Fearow
  • Loudred

You’ll be able to find the following Pokémon in Raids:

Tier 1

  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke (s)
  • New Years Hat Hoothoot (s)
  • Party Hat Wobbuffet (s)
  • Mawile (s)

Tier 3

  • Party Hat Raticate (s)
  • Party Hat Nidorino (s)
  • Machamp
  • Party Hat Gengar (s)
  • 2022 Glasses Slowking

You’ll be able to find the following Pokémon in Field Research tasks:

  • Party Hat Bulbasaur (s)
  • Party Hat Charmander (s)
  • Party Hat Squirtle (s)
  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke (s)
  • New Year Hat Hoothoot (s)

You’ll be able to find the following Pokémon in 7 km eggs:

  • Party Hat Bulbasaur (s)
  • Party Hat Charmander (s)
  • Party Hat Squirtle (s)
  • 2020 Glasses Slowpoke (s)
  • New Year Hat Hoothoot (s)
  • New Year Hat Pichu (s)
  • Party Hat Wurmple (s)

(s) = you can find these Pokémon in their Shiny variant

The Stardust Challenge must be completed by Dec. 31 in order to get that coveted Deino hat for your avatar. You can find tips on how to do this in our Stardust farming guide. In addition, you still have until this deadline to finish the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge, which will earn you an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime – last week’s summary has all the details you need to know on that.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

