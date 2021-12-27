English sparkling wine celebrated as popularity grows

RICHFIELD, Ohio – For the Ciocca brothers, who opened Michael Angelo’s Winery more than three years ago, the future isn’t bright. Mike and Matt Ciocca, who view sparkling wine as a perfect fit with the region’s climate, are banking on Ohioans’ love of bubbly – as well as the winery’s still-wine offerings. They are in the midst of a massive physical expansion on their property and are enjoying recent medals won at competition for their wines. Sales now have more than doubled from a year ago, they said, as the winery survived the pandemic restrictions.
