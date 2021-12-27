ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Pumped (Season 1) The Battle for Uber, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Pumped: The Battle for Uber tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Startattle.com – Super Pumped | Showtime. The season focuses on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor...

Yardbarker

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber' teaser

The official synopsis promises a five-star ride for viewers:. "SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success—and then has to live with the consequences. [Uma] Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler."
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Super Pumped Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Founded Uber, And Now He's Under Attack

We've entered a new chapter of the Eat the Rich media era — the one where we focus all our energy on hating Silicon Valley. Prepare for frenzied boardroom meetings, flashing nightclub lights, and lots of whiny white guys in blazers (this also works as a description of HBO's "Succession")! 2022 promises a number of stories about the rise and fall of tech businesses looming on the horizon like an approaching storm: Amanda Seyfried is taking on the role of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout," while Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are bound for AppleTV+ as WeWork execs Rebekah and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

New trailers: The Northman, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The Silent Sea, and more

Hello and welcome to the final trailers roundup for 2021, I hope you have enjoyed reading (and watching) these roundups as much as I have enjoyed writing them. There were a lot of really good streaming shows and movies this year despite the persistence of the coronavirus that disrupted so much of our lives. Among my personal favorites were Loki, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Beatles: Get Back, King Richard, and Y: The Last Man (pls someone pick up this show it was just getting started!).
MOVIES
