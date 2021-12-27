ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public...

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

India will begin vaccinating teenagers from the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and also administer booster vaccine doses for health care workers a week later, as omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Citizens who are older than 60 years and suffer from co-morbidities can...
Indonesia detects local Omicron case – health official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that...
China’s Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING (Reuters) – Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as “mutual aid”, it has been under regulatory scrutiny as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms.
Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the...
Man loses petition to have Indian PM’s face removed from Covid vaccine certificate

An Indian court has rejected a plea to remove the prime minister’s photo from Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and fined the petitioner Rs 100,000 (about £1,000) to prevent copycat lawsuits.The Kerala High Court in southern India called the plea “politically motivated” and “frivolous” and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine within six weeks to Kerala State Legal Services Authority.The certificates issued by India’s federal government contain vaccination details of the individual, a photograph of PM Narendra Modi, and a message that encourages inoculation. The inclusion of the PM’s photo has been widely criticised by many in India, with some claiming...
Unions slam Quebec for allowing some COVID-positive healthcare staff to work

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – Healthcare unions are opposing Quebec’s decision to allow some asymptomatic workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job, even as an infectious disease specialist warned more Canadian provinces may be forced into similar steps as Omicron surges. Quebec said on Tuesday it had...
Israel extends 4th COVID vaccine to elderly in care facilities

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel is extending its offer of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to elderly people in care facilities, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Friday, citing their high exposure and vulnerability to infections. (Writing by Dan Williams)
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.
Mexico reports 153 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,285

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285. The ministry also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686. The ministry has previously said the...
Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
China reports 197 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 28 vs 209 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
California Will Require All Health Care Workers to Get a COVID-19 Booster

With coronavirus cases on the rise across the United States, California Governor Newsom made a few additions to the state policy in fighting the pandemic. “California will require healthcare workers to get their booster. With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.” Newsom said in a press conference on Wednesday.
