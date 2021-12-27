Amniotic Products Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. New York, December 30,2021 – The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.

