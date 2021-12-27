ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N'Golo Kante Doubtful for Brighton Clash After Suffering Knee Injury Setback

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

N'Golo Kante is set to miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night due to injury.

The 30-year-old came off injured during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Kante was replaced by Mateo Kovacic. It was unclear whether or not he was taken off to rest the midfielder, or if it was forced.

Unfortunately for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, it was the latter. Kante picked up a knee injury against Juventus back in November and he has re-injured the knee.

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot," revealed the Chelsea boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tdj1_0dWYkwCu00
IMAGO / PA Images

Kante wasn't the only Chelsea star to sustain an injury on Boxing Day. Thiago Silva suffered a hamstring problem at Villa Park.

Tuchel added: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnQEL_0dWYkwCu00
IMAGO / PA Images

Both are doubts for Brighton's visit to Stamford Bridge because of the tight turnaround with the league clash just two apart from the Villa game.

"I guess so (that they are doubts)," continued Tuchel. "It is only two days. It does not seem like from today to Wednesday is a very short time."

Tuchel was pleased with the performance from his side as Jorginho bagged a brace from the spot, while Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to the team.

"I think it would be (an important win) if we had a full squad, after the match in the cup, how we played it and how we won it. It gave us a lot of confidence also for the guys who didn't play too many minutes. Today, another one away at Villa Park on Boxing Day. This is a big reaction and win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awrQc_0dWYkwCu00
IMAGO / PA Images

"At the same time, I am always concerned in the last weeks for the health and the safety of the players. That's why you don't see me fully excited. We could catch huge momentum, like you say, and pushing them and pushing them but we are just checking on a daily basis about who can be pushed."

