Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Fitness After Aston Villa Goal

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has made a surprise revelation regarding Romelu Lukaku's fitness levels after he played 45 minutes against Aston Villa, declaring he was not ready.

The Belgian put in a performance of the highest quality, being named Man of the Match as he scored and won a penalty in the 3-1 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel surprised many by declaring that Lukaku was not fit to play 45 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwDqh_0dWYkTnx00
IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It is not fair today. He had a very good performance today and he was very helpful. It's not fair. He is not ready for that, even if he wants it."

Lukaku returned to the squad after only training twice for Chelsea since returning from an isolation period after testing positive for Covid-19.

"We have all been 10 days with flu in bed," Tuchel continued. "I did not play two days later a match at Villa Park. We do not know what happens for that, nobody knows. Okay, he was a game changer today. We are super happy, super impressed with the guys. I am super concerned."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QR1E_0dWYkTnx00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This comes after Lukaku admitted that he believed he was ready to play stating that 'the manager has his reasons' for not playing him.

"I think I needed a performance like this today. It's been difficult. Every footballer wants to be on the pitch. The manager has his reasons but I kept working hard." he said.

It remains to be seen as to whether Tuchel believes Lukaku will be fit enough to start against Brighton on Wednesday as the Blues enter another must win match.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fitness#Belgian#Sky Sports
Report: Chelsea Consider Trio to Replace Ben Chilwell Following Knee Surgery

Chelsea have shortlisted three potential players to sign in the January transfer window to replace Ben Chilwell, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel lost Chilwell for at least the rest of the season after it was confirmed the 25-year-old would require knee surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November against Juventus in the Champions League.
SOCCER
Tuchel Refuses to Look Ahead Towards Liverpool Clash Following Chelsea's 1-1 Draw With Brighton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to look ahead and address his upcoming game against Liverpool straight after his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday afternoon. Tuchel's boys took the lead inside 28 minutes after Romelu Lukaku headed home Mason Mount's corner. However, Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck was there for the away side to claim the equaliser in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
