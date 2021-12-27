5 Things You Might Not Know About Eduard Folayang

Every year, the wonderfully unpredictable sport of mixed martial arts delivers a handful of fighters who break through to new competitive heights and stardom. Sometimes they arrive like a bolt from the blue: Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya entered 2014 and 2018, respectively, as promising prospects and by the end of the year were headliners, title contenders and among the most talked-about fighters in the sport. In other cases, a fighter we once wrote off — or had at least come to regard as a known quantity — shows us the error of our ways. Look no further than Jorge Masvidal, who seemed to have settled into the role of an action fighter and hardcore fan favorite with a penchant for dropping split decisions at the worst possible times, only to author one of the most remarkable mid-career reinventions in MMA history, emerging as the signature star of 2019.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO