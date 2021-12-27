ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

5 Things You Might Not Know About Eduard Folayang

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Championship can always call on Eduard Folayang. The Filipino standout linked arms with the Singapore-based company in 2012 and has spent the better part of a decade as one of its most consistent and dependable performers. The two-time One Championship lightweight titleholder owns wins over Shinya Aoki, A-Sol Kwon, Kotetsu...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor calls Dana White his ‘brother for life’ ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has called UFC president Dana White his “brother for life” ahead of his return to the octagon.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer. He since has had a steel rod implanted into his lower left leg and is on the road to recovery.‘The Notorious’ is aiming to be back in full training this spring ahead of a potential summer fight. The opponent is yet to be decided but 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira has been mooted.White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty to the UFC organisation. “There’s been a lot...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
The Independent

Amanda Nunes ‘underestimated’ Julianna Pena, says new UFC champion’s coach

Julianna Pena’s jiu-jitsu coach has said his fighter was underestimated by Amanda Nunes this month, following Pena’s submission victory over the Brazilian.Pena defeated Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight title, much to the shock of many fans.Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but the 33-year-old – who still holds her featherweight title – underestimated Pena ahead of the bout, according to Luiz Claudio.Claudio, long-time jiu-jitsu coach of Pena, told MMA Fighting: “I do think she underestimated her.“Same...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kotetsu Boku
Person
Jon Tuck
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Yoshitaka Naito
Person
Eduard Folayang
Person
Adriano Moraes
Person
Shinya Aoki
The Independent

Jake Paul urged to call out Anderson Silva by former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...
UFC
The Independent

Logan Paul claims ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather still hasn’t paid him for boxing match

Logan Paul has labelled Floyd Mayweather a “weasel” and accuses the former champion of not paying him for their exhibition bout which took place in June.The fight was a huge success with reports suggesting they made $50 million from a million pay per view buys. YouTuber Paul was guaranteed $250,000 plus 10 per cent of the pay per view money which, if reports are accurate, comes out at $5million.Undefeated Mayweather is said to have been guaranteed $10m plus 50 per cent of the pay per view sales which equates to $25m. However, Paul posted to Instagram accusing Mayweather of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse split confirmed by WBC

Tyson Fury will take 80 per cent of the fight purse if he faces Dillian Whyte in 2022.The WBC ordered the “Gypsy King” to defend his heavyweight title against 33-year-old Whyte after making the latter the mandatory challenger following Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.Whyte was originally said to be demanding a 45 per cent cut but will now receive less than half of the overall totall, with Fury the significant favourite for a bout planned to take place at some point in early spring.Now the two camps have a fortnight to agree...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul: 2022 goals include saving Mayweather Promotions ‘from bankruptcy,’ heal back from ‘carrying the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul has some interesting resolutions and goals for the new year after an unbelievable 2021 campaign. Paul capped off a 3-0 year as a boxer when he knocked former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley completely unconscious in the sixth round of their rematch earlier this month in Tampa, Fla. The rest of the YouTube star’s combat sports year included a decision win over Woodley in August, along with a first-round KO of Ben Askren in April.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#One Championship#Martial#Boxing#Combat#Filipino#Allan Co#Lakay Mma
MMA Fighting

Future odds favor three new UFC champions by end of 2022, Conor McGregor long shot to regain UFC title

According to future betting lines, a high percentage of current UFC world titleholders will end 2022 with the same belts strapped around their waists. BetOnline released its odds for who will hold each UFC title at the end of the coming year. Of the 12 championships, only the two bantamweight divisions and the light heavyweight division are favored to have their respective titles wrapped around different fighters.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherdog

Sherdog's 2021 Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Every year, the wonderfully unpredictable sport of mixed martial arts delivers a handful of fighters who break through to new competitive heights and stardom. Sometimes they arrive like a bolt from the blue: Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya entered 2014 and 2018, respectively, as promising prospects and by the end of the year were headliners, title contenders and among the most talked-about fighters in the sport. In other cases, a fighter we once wrote off — or had at least come to regard as a known quantity — shows us the error of our ways. Look no further than Jorge Masvidal, who seemed to have settled into the role of an action fighter and hardcore fan favorite with a penchant for dropping split decisions at the worst possible times, only to author one of the most remarkable mid-career reinventions in MMA history, emerging as the signature star of 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury ‘absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed’ after double boxing award win

Tyson Fury is “ecstatic and overwhelmed” to win Fight of the Year and Round of the Year at the Ring Magazine awards.Fury claimed the accolades for his fight with Deontay Wilder in which the British star retained the WBC belt by knocking out his American opponent. While accepting his Fight of the Year award, he said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to be recognized by Ring Magazine yet again. That’s more awards to add to the collection and more plaques to put on the wall. I’m absolutely delighted, and I’d like to give a big shout out to Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Rizin FF 33 Weigh-in Results: Bantamweight Grand Prix, Lightweight Title Bout Set

Rizin Fighting Federation will end 2021 with one final mixed martial arts extravaganza. The Rizin 33 year-end show is now official after the weigh-ins, where it will feature 13 MMA bouts, one under kickboxing rules, an exhibition featuring mixed rules and one more in a modified boxing showcase. Topping the card is a lightweight championship bout between titleholder Roberto de Souza and Yusuke Yachi, as well as the yet-to-be-determined bantamweight grand prix finals. Also taking place in the evening is a striking contest between kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (136.7) and Japanese MMA legend Takanori Gomi (166).
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

The Sheehan Show: Conor McGregor's Next Fight

(01:30) - Conor McGregor rehabbing his leg injury; comparing injuries in MMA to other sports. (04:30) - McGregor's match-making and how he could have been matched differently. (07:42) - Who is the best choice for Conor McGregor's next opponent?. (14:43) - Sean's pick for the best matchup for Conor McGregor's...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Sherdog’s 2021 Round of the Year

Given that Justin Gaethje-Michael Chandler on Nov. 6 won Sherdog’s “Fight of the Year” for 2021, it should come as little surprise that the opening frame of their UFC 268 encounter, its crown jewel, also wins “Round of the Year.”. Gaethje and Chandler both rank among...
UFC
Sherdog

Sherdog.com's 2021 Event of the Year

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live...
UFC
Sherdog

Rivalries: Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar linked arms with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it was a match made in box-office heaven. Lesnar’s mixed martial arts career covers just nine bouts and less than a full decade, but it was undeniably successful and eventful. The Webster, South Dakota, native paired skills developed as an amateur wrestler—he was a two-time NCAA All-American at the University of Minnesota, where he won a national championship in 2000—with the fame he acquired during his time as a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar to bring a massive mainstream following to the Octagon. Lesnar, who ranks among the biggest draws in MMA history, captured the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in just his fourth professional assignment, defended it on two subsequent occasions and took part in high-profile matches at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. He walked away from the sport in 2017 and, despite persistent rumors of a potential return, has remained on the sidelines ever since. Now 44 years of age, it appears as though Lesnar’s time in MMA has indeed come to an end.
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Ben Askren

Ben Askren walked a good walk and talked a better talk. Askren was a four-time NCAA All-American wrestler at the University of Missouri, where he won two national championship and was twice named the Dan Hodge Trophy winner. After representing the United States at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, he made a seamless transition to mixed martial arts. Askren rattled off 14 consecutive victories to start his career, capturing titles in the Bellator MMA and One Championship organizations along the way. He retired with a 19-2 record on Nov. 18, 2019 following consecutive crash-and-burn losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy