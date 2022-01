Colts HC Frank Reich said C Ryan Kelly (COVID-19) is “doing well” and anticipates him returning ahead of Week 17. “It seemed like he was doing well, all things considered,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s still going through that process. I was encouraged talking to him, he did give me some indication, I think we could anticipate him being back in the building this week.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO