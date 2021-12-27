ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Handed Blow as Thiago Silva Suffers Injury Setback During Aston Villa Victory

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has suffered an injury setback after being withdrawn in the Blues' 3-1 victory against Aston Villa.

The 37-year-old was replaced by Andreas Christensen early in the second-half due to injury.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that there is an injury concern for the Brazilian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnQEL_0dWYjx3Q00
IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to provide an update and reasoning for taking Silva off, Tuchel said: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

This will come as a massive blow to Tuchel's side as they have relied on Silva for defensive stability this season.

The Brazilian has been one of the Blues' best players, ageing like a fine wine as his performances have improved after an impressive debut season in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZ53D_0dWYjx3Q00
IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst Tuchel hinted he will not feature against Brighton, Christensen could return to the line-up with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also an option.

Silva, like his fellow defenders Christensen, Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the 37-year-old is expected to extend his deal until June 2023 after impressing yet again this year.

His injury is a setback for Chelsea, who also lost N'Golo Kante during the match due to a knee injury.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea's key players will be available to face Liverpool in the New Year.

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ben Chilwell's 2021/22 Season Is Over After Knee Surgery

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's 'season is over' following knee surgery earlier this week. The 25-year-old's anterior cruciate ligament injury, which was sustained during the 4-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League back in November, was allowed to naturally heal before Chelsea made a decision over whether or not he would need surgery.
SOCCER
